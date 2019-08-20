Mersana Therapeutics Expands Study of XMT-1536

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) has announced it has dosed the first patient in its Phase 1 study of XMT-1536 in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma. As quoted in the press release: The Company also announced that it has not determined a maximum tolerated dose and that it plans to … Continued









Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) has announced it has dosed the first patient in its Phase 1 study of XMT-1536 in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma.

As quoted in the press release:

The Company also announced that it has not determined a maximum tolerated dose and that it plans to continue the dose escalation portion of the study in parallel. “The initiation of the expansion cohorts is an important milestone for Mersana. We have chosen a dose that continues to show a promising efficacy and tolerability profile in heavily pretreated patients without selecting for NaPi2b expression,” said Anna Protopapas, President and CEO of Mersana Therapeutics. “The advancement of XMT-1536 brings us one step closer to proof of concept and our goal of significantly improving outcomes for people living with cancer.” “We are excited to move XMT-1536 into this important next phase of clinical development. With additional sites participating in the expansion cohorts we look forward to establishing the benefits of XMT-1536 in larger, more defined patient populations with high unmet medical need,” said Dirk Huebner, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Mersana Therapeutics. “In addition, because we have not determined a maximum tolerated dose and have not observed the severe toxicities seen with other ADC platforms (e.g., neutropenia, peripheral neuropathy or ocular toxicity), we plan to continue dose escalation and will begin dosing patients at 43 mg/m2. Taken together, the ongoing expansion and dose escalation studies will provide critical information to guide our path to registration for XMT-1536.”

