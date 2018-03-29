Pharmaceutical Investing

MediciNova Announces Results of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in Methamphetamine Dependence

March 29, 2018
MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced that the Phase 2 clinical trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in methamphetamine dependence, which was recently completed by investigators at UCLA, did not meet the primary endpoint of methamphetamine abstinence confirmed via urine drug screens during the final two weeks of treatment (weeks 11 and 12).  MN-166 (ibudilast) demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile.

As quoted in the press release:

Yuichi Iwaki, MD, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of MediciNova, Inc., commented “We will conduct further analyses of the data with UCLA researchers, which will help us to better understand how to optimize study design and setting for any future clinical trials in substance dependence.  We will discuss the results with NIH/NIDA who provided the funding for this trial, the opioid dependence trials and the alcohol dependence trial.  We plan to meet with FDA after we have data from the ongoing study of MN-166 in methamphetamine use disorder at Oregon Health & Science University.”

Click here to read the full press release.

