Biotech

Investing News

Immutep Announces United States Patent Grant for Eftilagimod Alpha in Cancer

- March 22nd, 2019

Immutep (ASX:IMM,NASDAQ:IMMP) has announced it has received the grant of a new patent called “Use of Recombinant LAG-3 on the Derivatives thereof for Eliciting Monocyte Immune Response” by the United States Patent Office. As quoted in the press release: This United States patent was filed as a continuation application, and follows the grant of the … Continued

Immutep (ASX:IMM,NASDAQ:IMMP) has announced it has received the grant of a new patent called “Use of Recombinant LAG-3 on the Derivatives thereof for Eliciting Monocyte Immune Response” by the United States Patent Office.

As quoted in the press release:

This United States patent was filed as a continuation application, and follows the grant of the United States parent patent which was issued in February 2017, as announced to the market.

This new patent provides intellectual property protection for Immutep’s method of treating cancer by the administration of a chemotherapy agent, and a plurality of doses of eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) which is used to generate a monocyte mediated immune response. Importantly, the granted patent claims support the application of efti in Immutep’s ongoing AIPAC clinical trial in metastatic breast cancer.  The patent will expire on 3 October 2028.

 

Click here to read the full press release.

biotech-stocks-conference

Looking for great biotech companies?


Find new opportunities and valuable news in your free report

Get the latest Biotech Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Biotech Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Biotech Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

5 Top NASDAQ Biotech Stocks Year-to-Date
5 Top Weekly NASDAQ Biotech Stocks: Vivus on Top

Tags

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *