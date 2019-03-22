Immutep Announces United States Patent Grant for Eftilagimod Alpha in Cancer

Immutep (ASX:IMM,NASDAQ:IMMP) has announced it has received the grant of a new patent called “Use of Recombinant LAG-3 on the Derivatives thereof for Eliciting Monocyte Immune Response” by the United States Patent Office. As quoted in the press release: This United States patent was filed as a continuation application, and follows the grant of the … Continued









Immutep (ASX:IMM,NASDAQ:IMMP) has announced it has received the grant of a new patent called “Use of Recombinant LAG-3 on the Derivatives thereof for Eliciting Monocyte Immune Response” by the United States Patent Office.

As quoted in the press release:

This United States patent was filed as a continuation application, and follows the grant of the United States parent patent which was issued in February 2017, as announced to the market. This new patent provides intellectual property protection for Immutep’s method of treating cancer by the administration of a chemotherapy agent, and a plurality of doses of eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) which is used to generate a monocyte mediated immune response. Importantly, the granted patent claims support the application of efti in Immutep’s ongoing AIPAC clinical trial in metastatic breast cancer. The patent will expire on 3 October 2028.

Click here to read the full press release.