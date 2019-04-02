ImmunoPrecise Launches DeepDisplay Antibody Discovery Platform
ImmunoPrecise (TSXV:IPA, OTC Pink:IPATF) has announced the launch of DeepDisplay, a combination of transgenic animal immunization and custom phage display antibody selections.
As quoted in the press release:
ImmunoPrecise has launched, in response to a large-scale discovery program with an unnamed, US-based Pharma company, a powerful and unique platform for therapeutic antibody discovery proven to be successful in delivering a sequence-diverse human antibody panel with broad species cross-reactivity (e.g. mouse, primate, human). The combination of a transgenic animal immunization with phage display antibody selection used in DeepDisplay™ delivers the most therapeutically-relevant antibodies, in a shorter period of time, with the highest probability of success compared to conventional technologies.
“The ability to select needle-in-the-haystack antibodies using this powerful combination of OmniAb® rodent (mouse or rat) immunization and phage display antibody selections provide an entirely new avenue in therapeutic antibody discovery.” said Debby Kruijsen, Ph.D., General Manager of ModiQuest® Research.
Jennifer Bath, Ph.D., CEO of ImmunoPrecise added: “With over 15 years of experience in customized and precision-based phage display, IPA has coupled this powerful technology with Ligand’s OmniAb™ transgenic rodent platforms to enable the accelerated discovery of highly diverse, fully human antibodies with superior clinical safety and efficacy and the lowest immunogenicity.”
