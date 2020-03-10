Biotech

Fluidigm Reveals Microdissection System to Advance Clinical Pathology Research

March 10th, 2020

Fluidigm Corporation announced the introduction of the AccuLift Laser Capture Microdissection System.

As quoted in the press release:

Ideal for translational and clinical pathology research, the new AccuLift product portfolio enables precise and efficient capture of individual cells or larger tissue regions for DNA, RNA and protein biomarker analysis.

Laser capture microdissection (LCM) is an essential tool in the study of cancer, immuno-oncology, and neurological and immune-mediated diseases. This application enables researchers to capture cellular regions of interest from frozen and formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded tissue sections for downstream analysis using DNA and RNA sequencing, real-time PCR, or mass spectrometry analysis.

