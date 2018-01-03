Five Prime Therapeutics Begins Patient Dosing in Trial

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) announced the start of patient dosing for its phase 1 portion of the FIGHT Phase 1/3 clinical trial.

As quoted in the press release:

[O]n December 27, 2017, the company initiated dosing in the Phase 1 portion of the FIGHT Phase 1/3 clinical trial (NCT03343301) of FPA144, an isoform-selective anti-FGF receptor 2b antibody, in combination with chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated, advanced gastric or gastroesophageal cancer. “Patients with advanced gastric cancer need new treatment options. Progression free survival with mFOLFOX6, a standard front-line therapy for gastric cancer, is typically less than seven months,” said Charles Fuchs, M.D., Director of the Yale Cancer Center. “For patients whose tumors overexpress FGFR2b or have FGFR2 gene amplification, prognosis has been found to be particularly poor, so we are hopeful that a targeted therapy like FPA144 may provide a clinical benefit in this setting.”

