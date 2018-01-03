Biotech Investing

Five Prime Therapeutics Begins Patient Dosing in Trial

« Biotech Trends 2017: The …
• January 3, 2018
Add Comment

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) announced the start of patient dosing for its phase 1 portion of the FIGHT Phase 1/3 clinical trial.

As quoted in the press release:

[O]n December 27, 2017, the company initiated dosing in the Phase 1 portion of the FIGHT Phase 1/3 clinical trial (NCT03343301) of FPA144, an isoform-selective anti-FGF receptor 2b antibody, in combination with chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated, advanced gastric or gastroesophageal cancer.

“Patients with advanced gastric cancer need new treatment options. Progression free survival with mFOLFOX6, a standard front-line therapy for gastric cancer, is typically less than seven months,” said Charles Fuchs, M.D., Director of the Yale Cancer Center. “For patients whose tumors overexpress FGFR2b or have FGFR2 gene amplification, prognosis has been found to be particularly poor, so we are hopeful that a targeted therapy like FPA144 may provide a clinical benefit in this setting.”

Click here to read the full press release.

Get the Latest Biotech Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Biotech Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Biotech

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

biotech

“The “Trump Bump” is causing biotech stocks to go up, up and up.”

For a limited time, download the latest biotech report - For FREE - and get everything you need to know on the biotech industry and on biotech investing.

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Return to the Biotech Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply