FDA Lifts Clinical Hold so MYC Inhibitor APTO-253 Can Return to Phase 1b Trial In Patients With Hematologic Cancers

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSX:APS) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified the company that it has lifted the clinical hold on APTO-253, Aptose’s investigational drug for hematologic cancers. APTO-253 is the only known clinical-stage molecule that has the potential to directly inhibit expression of the MYC oncogene, shown to be a … Continued











Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSX:APS) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified the company that it has lifted the clinical hold on APTO-253, Aptose’s investigational drug for hematologic cancers. APTO-253 is the only known clinical-stage molecule that has the potential to directly inhibit expression of the MYC oncogene, shown to be a causative factor in many malignancies, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

As quoted in the press release:

Up to fifteen clinical centers are expected to participate in the Phase 1b trial, and the screening and dosing will resume as soon as practicable for patients with relapsed or refractory AML or with high risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). Recent data also highlight the role of MYC gene dysregulation in B-cell malignancies1, and Aptose hopes to pursue this patient population in the coming months. The Phase 1b trial of APTO-253 had been placed on clinical hold as a consequence of an event that occurred at a clinical site with the infusion procedure. Ultimately, a root cause investigation determined that the event resulted from chemistry and manufacturing based issues, all of which were incorporated into a Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control (CMC) amendment to the Investigational New Drug (IND) application. “We are eager to return APTO-253 back into the clinic,” said William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our understanding of this molecule has evolved dramatically, and we are excited to deliver a MYC gene expression inhibitor to patients with debilitating hematologic malignancies.”

