Biotech

Investing News

FDA Lifts Clinical Hold so MYC Inhibitor APTO-253 Can Return to Phase 1b Trial In Patients With Hematologic Cancers

- June 29th, 2018

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSX:APS) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified the company that it has lifted the clinical hold on APTO-253, Aptose’s investigational drug for hematologic cancers. APTO-253 is the only known clinical-stage molecule that has the potential to directly inhibit expression of the MYC oncogene, shown to be a … Continued

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSX:APS) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified the company that it has lifted the clinical hold on APTO-253, Aptose’s investigational drug for hematologic cancers. APTO-253 is the only known clinical-stage molecule that has the potential to directly inhibit expression of the MYC oncogene, shown to be a causative factor in many malignancies, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

As quoted in the press release:

Up to fifteen clinical centers are expected to participate in the Phase 1b trial, and the screening and dosing will resume as soon as practicable for patients with relapsed or refractory AML or with high risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). Recent data also highlight the role of MYC gene dysregulation in B-cell malignancies1, and Aptose hopes to pursue this patient population in the coming months.

The Phase 1b trial of APTO-253 had been placed on clinical hold as a consequence of an event that occurred at a clinical site with the infusion procedure. Ultimately, a root cause investigation determined that the event resulted from chemistry and manufacturing based issues, all of which were incorporated into a Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control (CMC) amendment to the Investigational New Drug (IND) application.

“We are eager to return APTO-253 back into the clinic,” said William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our understanding of this molecule has evolved dramatically, and we are excited to deliver a MYC gene expression inhibitor to patients with debilitating hematologic malignancies.”

Click here to read the full press release.

biotech outlook report 2018

Biotech Stocks in 2018

 
Find out how the market will look this year

Get the latest Biotech Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Biotech Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Biotech Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

scPharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA for FUROSCIX
VIDEO Round-Up: BBHIC 2018
Aptose Provides Molecule Update and Q1 Financial Results

Tags

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *