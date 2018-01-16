CTD Holdings’ European Clinical Trial Adopted by National Institute for Health Research

CTD Holdings (OTCQB:CTDH), announced today that the company’s Phase I/II Clinical Trial “A Phase I/II Study to Evaluate the Safety and pK of IV Trappsol® Cyclo™ (HPBCD) in Patients with Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (NPC-1) and the Pharmacodynamic Effects of Treatment Upon Markers of Cholesterol Metabolism and Clinical Outcomes” has been adopted by the National Institute for Health Research’s Clinical Research Network (CRN) of England.

As quoted from the press release:

“We are excited and proud to be included in the work of the CRN as it advances clinical trials to benefit patients in England,” said CTD Chairman and CEO N. Scott Fine. “CRN support is another means through which we can complete our study swiftly.” CRN meets the costs of NHS staff that support research; provides specialist training so that patients can be confident that research is being delivered by experienced front-line staff; meets the costs of using NHS facilities and equipment needed in the course of studies; and, provides practical help in identifying and recruiting patients however needed.

