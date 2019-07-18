Biotech

Investing News

Chembio Diagnostics and Takeda Pharmaceutical to Collaborate

- July 18th, 2019

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) has announced it has entered into an agreement with Shire Human Genetic Therapies, a subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (TYO:4502). As quoted in the press release: Under terms of the agreement, Chembio will receive funding from Takeda, subject to satisfying certain milestones, to develop a quantitative POC test utilizing Chembio’s patented DPP … Continued

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) has announced it has entered into an agreement with Shire Human Genetic Therapies, a subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (TYO:4502).

As quoted in the press release:

Under terms of the agreement, Chembio will receive funding from Takeda, subject to satisfying certain milestones, to develop a quantitative POC test utilizing Chembio’s patented DPP platform and hand-held optical analyzer. The development of the POC test will build upon Takeda’s technical research on a unique set of biomarkers and is expected to provide quantitative results in approximately 15 minutes from a small 10µL drop of fingerstick blood.

John Sperzel, Chembio’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Takeda, a global pharmaceutical company, focused on oncology, gastroenterology and neuroscience therapeutic areas plus vaccines. Through this collaboration, our goal is to leverage Chembio’s patented DPP®platform and our joint scientific expertise, to develop and commercialize a novel point-of-care diagnostic test that can improve health outcomes globally.”

Chembio’s DPP platform is the same technology used for the company’s DPP HIV 1/2 Assay, which has achieved numerous regulatory approvals, including FDA-approval, CLIA-waiver, WHO prequalification, CE mark, and ANVISA approval.

Click here to read the full press release.

biotech-stocks-conference

Looking for great biotech companies?

 
Find new opportunities and valuable news in your free report
 

Get the latest Biotech Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Biotech Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Biotech Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Perseus Science to Advance Point-of-Care Concussion Test
Medical Device Update: Q2 2018 in Review
Chembio Diagnostics and LumiraDx Enter Collaboration to Develop New Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases
Chembio Diagnostics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results

Tags

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *