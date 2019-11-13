CENTOGENE Signs Collaboration Agreement with Pfizer

The agreement will give Pfizer access to CENTOGENE’s data repository for novel genetic and biochemical targets for therapies for rare diseases.

CENTOGENE (NASDAQ:CNTG) has announced it has signed a data access and collaboration agreement with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

As quoted in the press release:

The agreement grants Pfizer access to CENTOGENE’s data repository, which may be used in the discovery and validation of novel genetic and biochemical targets for the potential development of new therapies for rare diseases.

“With what we believe to be the world’s largest data repository of epidemiologic, phenotypic and clinical data in orphan diseases, CENTOGENE is fuelling the global knowledge base of rare disease patient populations,” explains Arndt Rolfs, CEO of CENTOGENE. “The potential for furthering the understanding of rare disease is extremely important for patients around the world, and we hope that today’s collaboration agreement will help lead to better diagnosis and potential treatments for patients with rare diseases.”

Under the terms of the agreement, CENTOGENE and Pfizer will work together to mine the data repository and jointly agree to any collaborative research projects designed to substantiate results of data mining. CENTOGENE will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible for additional research payments under any future collaborative research projects. Individual-level data from the repository will be managed, protected and shared with Pfizer in compliance with international data privacy regulations.

CENTOGENE’s rare disease data repository integrates relevant structured and unstructured patient data, including clinical information; health records; and genetic, transcriptomic, proteomic, and metabolomic data. It also includes longitudinal data such as biomarker or patient recorded outcome, as well as diagnostic workflow data.