CASI Pharmaceuticals Launches EVOMELA in China

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) has announced the launch of EVOMELA in China.

As quoted in the press release:

EVOMELA® received market approval by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for use as high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor (stem) cell transplant in patients with multiple myeloma, and as a palliative treatment of patients with multiple myeloma for whom oral therapy is not appropriate. It is the only approved and commercially available melphalan product in China.

Wei-Wu He, Ph.D., CASI’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented, “This is a proud milestone for CASI. We have an established commercial and supply chain infrastructure with hospitals and physicians ready to accommodate the anticipated demand for this vital treatment. The launch of EVOMELA® officially marks the transition of CASI to a full-scale commercial operation. We look forward to advancing our product line and commercializing additional products from our hematology oncology portfolio, as well as other products where high unmet medical needs exist.”

EVOMELA®, now owned by Acrotech Biopharma LLC., is one of three drugs that were part of a licensing agreement with Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. which also includes ZEVALIN® and MARQIBO®.