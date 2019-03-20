BioSyent Releases Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018

BioSyent (TSXV:RX) has announced its financial results for the three and 12 month period ended December 31, 2018. As quoted in the press release: Fourth quarter (Q4) 2018 Net Revenues of $5,910,965 increased by 0.2% versus Q4 2017 Full year (FY) 2018 Net Revenues of $21,527,028 increased by 4% versus FY 2017 Q4 2018 Canadian … Continued









BioSyent (TSXV:RX) has announced its financial results for the three and 12 month period ended December 31, 2018.

As quoted in the press release:

Fourth quarter (Q4) 2018 Net Revenues of $5,910,965 increased by 0.2% versus Q4 2017

Full year (FY) 2018 Net Revenues of $21,527,028 increased by 4% versus FY 2017

Q4 2018 Canadian Pharmaceutical Net Revenues of $5,035,460 increased by 2% versus Q4 2017 and International Pharmaceutical Net Revenues of $850,198 decreased by 2% versus Q4 2017

FY 2018 Canadian Pharmaceutical Net Revenues of $18,541,645 increased by 10% versus FY 2017 and International Pharmaceutical Net Revenues of $2,209,323 decreased by 11% versus FY 2017

Q4 2018 EBITDA 1 of $2,109,998 increased by 8% versus Q4 2017

FY 2018 EBITDA 1 of $7,405,988 increased by 7% versus FY 2017

Q4 2018 Net Income After Tax (NIAT) of $1,671,410 increased by 15% versus Q4 2017

FY 2018 NIAT of $5,705,386 increased by 10% versus FY 2017

Q4 2018 NIAT percentage to Net Revenues of 28% compares to 25% in Q4 2017

FY 2018 NIAT percentage to Net Revenues of 27% compares to 25% in FY 2017

Q4 2018 Fully Diluted EPS of $0.11 was $0.01 higher than Q4 2017 Fully Diluted EPS of $0.10

FY 2018 Fully Diluted EPS of $0.39 was $0.03 higher than FY 2017 Fully Diluted EPS of $0.36

As at December 31, 2018, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short term investments totaling $24,425,101 as compared to $19,338,435 as at December 31, 2017 – a 26% increase

Total Shareholders’ Equity increased by 24% from $22,212,927 at December 31, 2017 to $27,605,662 at December 31, 2018

Return on Average Equity for the year ended December 31, 2018 was 23%

Repurchased for cancellation a total of 92,168 common shares between December 14th and December 31st, 2018 under a Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) which commenced in December 2018

