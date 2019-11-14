BELLUS Health Reports Q3 Financial Results
Jocelyn Aspa - November 14th, 2019
The company also noted that the first patient was enrolled in its Phase 2 RELIEF Trial of BLU-5937 for chronic cough.
BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU,TSX:BLU) has released its Q3 financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
As quoted in the press release:
Key Updates:
- Completion of a US$79.4 Million Offering: In September 2019, BELLUS Health completed an offering of its common shares resulting in gross proceeds to the Company of US$79.4 million;
- Listing of Common Shares on Nasdaq: In September 2019, concurrently with the closing of the equity offering, BELLUS Health’s common shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”);
- Appointment of a Chief Medical Officer: In August 2019, BELLUS Health appointed Catherine Bonuccelli, MD to the role of Chief Medical Officer (CMO), bringing to the Company over 20 years of pharmaceutical experience with significant expertise in clinical development and commercialization of respiratory and non-respiratory products;
- First Patient Enrolled in the Ongoing Phase 2 RELIEF Trial of BLU-5937 for the Treatment of Refractory Chronic Cough: In July 2019, the Company enrolled the first patient in the Phase 2 RELIEF trial of BLU-5937 for the treatment of refractory chronic cough. The trial is evaluating the efficacy and safety of BLU-5937 and is expected to build on the Phase 1 evidence showing little to no impact on taste. The Company anticipates top-line results in mid-2020;
- Second Indication for BLU-5937 in Chronic Pruritus to Start Phase 2 Trial in Q2 2020: In July 2019, the Company announced that it was expanding its BLU-5937 P2X3 inhibitor platform to include chronic pruritus. In September 2019, BELLUS Health presented preclinical data on BLU-5937 in pruritus at the European Society for Dermatological Research Conference. The Company expects to begin a clinical Phase 2 trial in chronic pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema, in Q2 2020
Click here to read the full press release.