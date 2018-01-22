Astellas and Vical Announce Top-Line Results for Phase 3 Trial of Cytomegalovirus Vaccine ASP0113 in Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant Recipients

Astellas Pharma (TSE:4503) and Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) announced that ASP0113, an investigational DNA vaccine being developed for cytomegalovirus-seropositive hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients, did not meet its primary or secondary endpoints in the Phase 3 HELIOS clinical trial. The vaccine was generally well tolerated, with injection-site reactions being the most commonly reported adverse event.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are disappointed that the results did not demonstrate a significant improvement in overall survival and reduction in CMV end-organ disease,” said Bernhardt G. Zeiher, president of Development, Astellas. “We would like to thank the patients and clinicians who participated in this important trial.”

