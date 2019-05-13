William Rice of Aptose Biosciences discusses the company’s two clinical programs and a drug candidate in the discovery stage.









At the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference (BBHIC), the Investing News Network had the opportunity to catch up with William Rice, CEO of Aptose Biosciences (TSX:APS,NASDAQ:APTO), to discuss why the company is focused on treating acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome.

In terms of why the company is focusing on AML and B cell malignancies, Rice said it’s because there is a “tremendous” unmet medical need from these patients.

“We have drugs we believe will be very effective in these patients,” he said, talking about Aptose’s product pipeline of CG-806 and APTO-253.

CG-806 is an oral pan-FLT3/pan-BKT multi-kinase inhibitor that is currently being tested in a Phase 1 clinical trial to treat AML and certain B cell malignancies. The company’s other drug is APTO-253, a c-Myc inhibitor that targets potentially cancerous genes. It is also in the clinical trial stage and is currently being tested for the treatment of solid tumor and hematologic cancer cells derived from humans.

In the weeks leading up to BBHIC, Aptose revealed preclinical data for CG-806 and APTO-253 at the AACR Annual Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia.

In terms of CG-806, Rice said the company has “seen activity” in AML cells in addition to B cell malignancies. He explained that the US Food and Drug Administration recently allowed for an investigational new drug application for CG-806, which will allow it to move into patients with B cell malignancies.

“That’s an indication where there are a number of drugs out there to treat (something) … but you’re seeing drug resistance and tolerance due to toxicities in refractory diseases, and we believe our drug can address all of those problems in B cell malignancy patients,” Rice said.

Watch the interview above for more on what Rice had to say. To watch the rest of our BBHIC interviews, click here to find them here on our YouTube channel.

Securities Disclosure: I, Jocelyn Aspa, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.