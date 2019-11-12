Aptinyx Begins Two Phase 2 Studies of NYX-2925

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) has announced it has begun two Phase 2 studies of NYX-2025 to treat painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) and fibromyalgia.

NYX-2925 is a novel NMDA receptor modulator that has been granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The company expects to report data from the painful DPN study in late 2020 or early 2021, and from the fibromyalgia study in the first half of 2021.

“Patients suffering from painful DPN and fibromyalgia have limited therapeutic options, which have inconsistent safety and efficacy,” said Lesley Arnold, M.D., professor of psychiatry and behavioral neuroscience at the University of Cincinnati and an investigator in the fibromyalgia study. “The data from the two prior Phase 2 studies with NYX-2925 are very compelling and I am excited to be working with Aptinyx on these next studies as they seek to advance this novel mechanism for chronic pain patients.”

“These study initiations represent an important milestone in the development of NYX-2925 for chronic centralized pain conditions,” said Norbert Riedel, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Aptinyx. “We are eager to advance NYX-2925 in development as a novel, non-opioid therapeutic option for patients who are vastly underserved by the treatments available today. Our prior clinical data on NYX-2925 give us great confidence in its potential to fill a substantial void in the treatment paradigm.”