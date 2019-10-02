Anavex Life Sciences Issued Patent for Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment

The company received the patent from the USPTO for its lead candidate ANAVEX®2-73 to treat Alzheimer’s disease.









Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) has announced it has been issued a US patent for its treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

As quoted in the press release:

Anavex’s newest patent is expected to remain in force at least until 2037, not including any patent term extensions. It covers compositions of matter directed to crystalline ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine), and methods of treating Alzheimer’s disease using crystalline ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine). ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) recently completed a successful Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer’s disease and is currently in clinical studies in a larger Phase 2b/3 study for Alzheimer’s disease, among other studies (NCT03790709). The ‘754 patent adds important coverage for crystalline ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) dosage forms for treating Alzheimer’s disease. “We are extremely pleased with the continued development of the patent portfolio for ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine). This new issuance of the U.S. patent continues to expand the breadth and depth of our intellectual property and is another step in the development of a robust patent portfolio relating to ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine),” said Christopher U. Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anavex.

