Anavex Life Sciences Announces Extension of Clinical Study in Alzheimer’s Disease

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) has announced the initiation of a long-term extension study for patients with early Alzheimer’s disease being treated with ANAVEX2-73.

As quoted in the press release:

The ATTENTION-AD study (Open L a bel Ex t ension S t udy for Pati ent s with Early Alzhe i mer’s Disease (AD) Enr o lled in Study A N AVEX2-73- AD -004), which is an extension of the Phase 2b/3 ANAVEX®2-73-AD-004 clinical study currently underway, will give AD patients an opportunity to continue their treatment. This study is expected to last two years for patients included in the ANAVEX®2-73-AD-004 study, once they have completed the placebo-controlled 48-week Phase 2b/3 trial. ATTENTION-AD will be conducted in parallel with the Phase 2b/3 ANAVEX®2-73-AD-004 study.

All patients who participate in the Phase 2b/3 ANAVEX®2-73-AD-004 study will be eligible to participate also in the ATTENTION-AD study under a voluntary open label extension protocol. “This is an important development as the patients who have completed the main study, ANAVEX2-73-AD-004, are consistently expressing the wish to gain ongoing access to this investigational therapy,” says A/Professor Stephen Macfarlane, FRANZCP, Head of Clinical Services at the Dementia Centre, HammondCare and Principal Investigator for both studies.

