Anavex Life Sciences Announces Extension of Clinical Study in Alzheimer’s Disease
The company announced the start of the ATTENTION-AD long-term extension study in patients with early Alzheimer’s disease.
Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) has announced the initiation of a long-term extension study for patients with early Alzheimer’s disease being treated with ANAVEX2-73.
As quoted in the press release:
The ATTENTION-AD study (Open Label Extension Study for Patients with Early Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) Enrolled in Study ANAVEX2-73-AD-004), which is an extension of the Phase 2b/3 ANAVEX®2-73-AD-004 clinical study currently underway, will give AD patients an opportunity to continue their treatment. This study is expected to last two years for patients included in the ANAVEX®2-73-AD-004 study, once they have completed the placebo-controlled 48-week Phase 2b/3 trial.
ATTENTION-AD will be conducted in parallel with the Phase 2b/3 ANAVEX®2-73-AD-004 study.
All patients who participate in the Phase 2b/3 ANAVEX®2-73-AD-004 study will be eligible to participate also in the ATTENTION-AD study under a voluntary open label extension protocol.
“This is an important development as the patients who have completed the main study, ANAVEX2-73-AD-004, are consistently expressing the wish to gain ongoing access to this investigational therapy,” says A/Professor Stephen Macfarlane, FRANZCP, Head of Clinical Services at the Dementia Centre, HammondCare and Principal Investigator for both studies.
Click here to read the full press release.