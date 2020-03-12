Biotech

Aldeyra Therapeutics Reports Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

- March 12th, 2020

Aldeyra Therapeutics reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019 and provided an update on anticipated clinical milestones.

As quoted in the press release:

“2019 was a year of continued momentum for our lead programs, as we reported statistically significant and clinical relevant data that underscored the potential of reproxalap as a first-line therapy in allergic conjunctivitis and dry eye disease, conditions that in the aggregate affect more than one billion people worldwide,” stated Todd C. Brady, M.D., President and CEO of Aldeyra. “Reproxalap potentially represents a highly differentiated mechanism of action compared with existing therapies. We are excited about the market opportunities for reproxalap as we continue to advance towards the completion of clinical development.”

Click here to read the full press release.

