AgeX, University of California Partner on Huntington’s Disease Research

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE American:AGE) is teaming up with the University of California, Irvine (UCI) to use AgeX’s PureStem technology with the goal of developing treatments for neurological disorders and diseases for which there are no cures.

As quoted in the press release:

The collaboration’s initial R&D work, expected to take approximately one year, will be conducted in the UCI laboratory of Leslie Thompson, PhD, Chancellor’s Professor of Psychiatry & Human Behavior and Neurobiology & Behavior, a leading researcher in the field of Huntington’s disease and other neurological disorders, under a Sponsored Research Agreement handled by the Industry Sponsored Research team at UCI Beall Applied Innovation. The initial focus will be on Huntington’s disease, while other potential targets may include Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and stroke.

