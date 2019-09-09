Biotech

Acasti Pharma Receives Funding from the Government of Canada

- September 9th, 2019

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST, TSXV:ACST) has announced the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) has awarded it $750,000 towards research and development of its  prescription drug candidate, CaPre.

As quoted in the press release:

With NRC IRAP support, Acasti aims to expand and enhance its production capabilities for CaPre.

“We appreciate the strong support from NRC IRAP since 2015 and we are honored to embark on a new research and development project with them. As we progress toward reporting our TRILOGY topline results, which we anticipate later this year, ramping up our commercial production capabilities is an important next step,” said Dr. Pierre Lemieux, PhD Acasti’s Co-Founder, Chief Operating and Scientific Officer. “Innovation has been a key factor in Acasti’s success, and we look forward to working closely with NRC IRAP to further the technical limits of our manufacturing process in anticipation of full commercialization. Under the leadership of Simon Despins, Director of Process Development and Production at Acasti, the work will be directed towards increasing our production capacity by leveraging our extensive manufacturing expertise and broad patents.”

