Zenabis Makes First Signing for Micro-Grower Program

Zenabis Global (TSXV:ZENA,OTC Pink:ZBISF) announced the first signing of its Zen Craft Grow program with micro-cultivators in Canada.

As quoted in the press release:

This first Zen Craft Grow agreement is an exclusive supply agreement between Zenabis, as a standard processor, and a micro-cultivator in the final stages of receiving its license that will bring unique genetics and small-batch, artisanally grown cannabis to discerning adult-use consumers across Canada. Zenabis will market these craft products under the Founders’ Reserve brand (www.foundersreserve.ca). This brand name reflects Zenabis’ desire to pay homage to the growers and advocates who played such a significant part in the establishment of the legal cannabis industry. “We are excited about this program, and we intend to execute definitive, exclusive supply agreements with more than 20 licensed micro-cultivators and applicants with whom we have developed relationships,” said Andrew Grieve, Chief Executive Officer of Zenabis. Zenabis’ Zen Craft Grow program will continue to pursue relationships with additional micro-cultivators across the country, with the ambition of bringing more diverse genetics and products to the wider Canadian adult-use market.

