Zenabis Launches New Premium Recreational Brand

Zenabis Global (TSXV:ZENA) announced the launch of a new “ultra-premium brand” of recreational cannabis called Blazery.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are very excited to announce the rollout of our new recreational products as they represent a tangible milestone in our product expansion strategy, which will contribute to overall revenue growth in 2019,” stated Andrew Grieve, Chief Executive Officer of Zenabis. “In particular, the rollout of our oil products in the form of soft gel capsules and sprays starting next month represent a significant value driver for the company moving forward.”

The Company’s new pre-roll products, initially launched in stores in mid-April, are currently being carried in its key markets of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. By the end of 2019, Zenabis intends to supply all jurisdictions where it has supply arrangements in place once additional cultivation production capacity comes online over the course of 2019.