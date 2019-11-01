Zelda Therapeutics Posts Quarterly Report, Provides Clinical Trial Update

Zelda Therapeutics updated investors on its recent activities during the three months ended on September 30.









Zelda Therapeutics (ASX:ZLD,OTCQB:ZLDAF) updated investors on its recent activities during the three months ended on September 30.

As quoted in the press release:

In July 2019, Zelda announced it had entered into a strategic partnership with Australia-based healthcare technology and services company Emerald Clinics Ltd (Emerald), which owns and operates

an Australian network of dedicated medicinal cannabis clinics. Under the terms of the agreement Emerald will provide access to de-identified real-world longitudinal data collected from patients prescribed cannabis medicines for treatment of pain and/or insomnia.

Data will include details regarding cannabis formulations and dosages prescribed to patients, their responses to treatment and the impact on usage of non-cannabis medicines such as opioids. This information will inform Zelda’s ongoing clinical trial strategy, which is focussed on developing new cannabis-based treatments to reduce opioid usage in patients with chronic pain as well as patients with insomnia and autism.

