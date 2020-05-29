World High Life PLC – Love Hemp Appoints Brand Consultancy, Propaganda

World High Life Plc (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Love Hemp Ltd (“Love Hemp”), has appointed Brand & Creative Consultancy, Propaganda, as its marketing agency of record.









World High Life Plc (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Love Hemp Ltd (“Love Hemp”), has appointed Brand & Creative Consultancy, Propaganda, as its marketing agency of record.

Love Hemp was established in 2015 after two London entrepreneurs, Tony Calamita and Thomas Rowland, spotted a gap in the market for a high quality and innovative CBD brand. It has now grown to provide over 40 products and 1,200 listings.

As part of the scope of work previously referenced, Propaganda is supporting Love Hemp in developing a brand strategy to position the business for sustainable growth, in what the Board believes is a rapidly expanding and increasingly cluttered market. Propaganda has conducted a review of the brand and market needs through its rigorous Brand DiscoveryTM process and defined a specific brand proposition that will shape the future of Love Hemp.

The Board believes that this partnership is incredibly important given that, in the weeks since the World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic, the retail space has completely evolved. Both brands and retailers have had to adapt to government restrictions which has resulted in a significant shift in consumer shopping behaviours. Overall, Propaganda has worked with Love Hemp to develop a twofold plan encompassing growing Love Hemp’s digital estate while government restrictions are in place, to support the growth that has already occurred, along with a long term growth plan to be implemented when the retail climate is right.

Tony Calamita, CEO, Love Hemp says: “The CBD sector is developing at a tremendous pace. Right from the start our goal was to be a disrupter in the industry and create a leading range of trusted CBD products. We believe that Propaganda, and their ability to challenge, will support us in driving our brand to the next level.”

Julian Horberry, Planning Director at Propaganda adds: “We’re excited to be working with Love Hemp to create a leading brand of distinction. Given the challenging business circumstances, Love Hemp’s shift to the expansion of their e-commerce offering has enabled them to continue to engage with their customers whilst continuing to innovate and respond to evolving consumer demands. We intend to fully harness the incredible ambition and backing of this client to disrupt the market and capitalise on the opportunity for growth.”

For further information please contact:

David Stadnyk

Founder & CEO

World High Life PLC

North America toll-free, 1 (888) 616-WRHLF (9745)

+44 (0) 7926 397 675

info@worldhighlife.uk

AQSE Corporate Adviser

Mark Anwyl/Allie Feuerlein

Peterhouse Capital Limited

+44 (0) 20 7469 0930

ma@peterhousecap.com

af@peterhousecap.com

Financial PR

Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray

Blytheweigh

+44 (0) 20 7138 3224

Camilla.horsfall@blytheweigh.com

Megan.Ray@blytheweigh.com

For more information on World High Life please visit: www.worldhighlife.uk

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

We seek safe harbour. Some statements contained in this news release are “forward looking information” within the meaning of securities laws. Forward looking information include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the use of proceeds of the non-brokered private placement and payment of the debt settlements. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management’s current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. We do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any particular event, except as required by law.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

Click here to connect with World High Life (AQSE:LIFE, OTCQB:WRHLF) for an Investor Presentation

Source