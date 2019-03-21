Westleaf Unveils Plans for New Dispensaries in Saskatchewan

Westleaf (TSXV:WL,OTCQB:WSLFF) confirmed it plans to open two marijuana stores by April 20 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

As quoted in the press release:

Under a license agreement, the two stores are being built out under the Prairie Records brand by the current license holders. Westleaf holds an option to purchase both locations, which it plans to exercise once the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Agency (SLGA) approves the purchase and transfer. Prairie Records currently has a store operating in Warman, Saskatchewan, approximately 20 minutes from Saskatoon.

“Saskatoon and all of Saskatchewan, is proving to be one of the strongest cannabis retail markets in Canada as the sector continues to evolve and mature,” says Scott Hurd, President and CEO of Westleaf. “We have the opportunity to deal directly with licensed producers in stocking our shelves, we are able to sell online across the province through our e-commerce platform, and the ratio of stores to market size make Saskatoon an ideal location to operate cannabis retail.”