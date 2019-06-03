WeedMD Shares Plan for Cannabis Outdoor Grow

WeedMD announced after obtaining its Health Canada outdoor cultivation license it will plant over 20,000 cannabis plants at its Strathroy, Ontario site.









WeedMD (TSXV:WMD,OTCQX:WDDMF) announced after obtaining its Health Canada outdoor cultivation license it will plant over 20,000 cannabis plants at its Strathroy, Ontario site.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are leading the way and making history as the first Canadian LP expected to bring outdoor cultivation online,” said Keith Merker, CEO of WeedMD. “We have a very experienced cultivation team led by our Chief Cannabis Officer Derek Pedro. This same team has successfully grown cannabis outdoors at scale for more than 10 years under Canada’s medical program. The 27-acres is primed and ready for our proven high-CBD and THC outdoor strains, which are already rooted and waiting to be planted.” WeedMD also recently announced the transition of its Aylmer, Ontario facility into a cannabis extraction and processing hub. With the large volume of low-cost input material that the outdoor harvest will generate, the Company is positioned to process and market significant quantities of extracts and concentrates starting in Q4, 2019.

