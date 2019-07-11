Water Ways Announces the Launch of Its New Cannabis IOT Precise Irrigation and Fertilization System “The CANNAWAYS”









Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV:WWT) (“Water Ways” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the launching of CANNAWAYS, an Internet of Things (“IOT”) controlled irrigation and fertilization system for Cannabis cultivators and growers. The system is one of the first in the world that was designed for the specific needs of Cannabis growers and cultivators worldwide.

CANNAWAYS’ purpose is to increase the yield and consistency for cannabis growers and cultivators while maintaining high quality, as well as reducing energy, water, and fertilization costs.

The CANNAWAYS system was recently developed in Israel by the Company’s Research and Development staff of engineers using the Company’s unique knowhow gained in the irrigation industry.

The system was successfully tested in one cannabis cultivation site and is market ready.

The system is comprised of the following components:

A hydroponic system of flooding benches to maximize the cannabis plant’s nutritional absorption together with full monitoring & control of the plant nutrition during the different growing stages.

A fertilizing system composed of the following main components: raw fertilizer tanks and dosing pumps.

Drainage, filtration, and water recycling systems.

An IOT (Internet of Things) Control gateway.

An IOT Control Gateway is an integral component of the system which is comprised of an industrial controller and integrated specially developed software to monitor and control various components of the cultivation project. The system allows to control the whole cultivation process by allowing the user to adjust the following features:

Irrigation, fertilizing & filtration system.

Climate system monitoring.

Structural systems (benches, darkening & thermal screens, curtains, heating, dehumidification, ventilation, fans, etc.)

The controller and software are connected and synchronized with a local controller or sensors within the facility. The controller gathers data in a local and remote cloud so the cultivation management staff can use this information to track trends, symptoms and manage correctly their facility.

The controller software can be installed on smart phones, PCs, and local controller touch screens, allowing the growers to decide who is permitted to use the controller, and control it over the web remotely.

It is intended that the CANNAWAYS system will be sold and marketed in Canada through the Company’s recently established Canadian subsidiary Heartnut Grove WWT Inc., which acquired the assets Heartnut Grove, an irrigation equipment distributor based in Mount Bydges, Ontario.

The Company also intends to showcase the technology in the coming months in several cannabis shows around the world. For more information about the system please visit our web site: https://www.water-ways-technologies.com/

Ohad Haber, the Company’s Chairman and CEO, commented: “The Cannaways system was developed in recent months with the intention of positioning Water Ways as a key technology provider to cannabis cultivators around the world. Our goal is to help our clients achieve better yields and higher product consistency. As the cultivators around the globe continue to seek new ways to maximize efficiency, we believe that Cannaways will become an integral part of achieving that goal.”

About Water Ways Technologies

Water Ways is the parent company of IAT which is an Israeli based agriculture technology company that specializes in providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers. IAT competes in the global irrigation water systems market with a focus on developing solutions with commercial applications in the micro and precision irrigation segments of the overall market. At present, IAT’s main revenue streams are derived from the following business units: (i) Projects Business Unit; and (ii) Component and Equipment Sales Unit. IAT was founded in 2003 by Mr. Ohad Haber with a view of capitalizing on the opportunities presented by micro and smart irrigation, while also making a positive mark on society by making these technologies more widely available, especially in developing markets such as Africa and Latin America. IAT’s past projects include vineyards, water reservoirs, fish farms, fresh produce cooling rooms and more, in over 15 countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “potential”, “will”, “seek”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions as they relate to Water Ways. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect Water Ways’ current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to Water Ways, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Should any factor affect Water Ways in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Water Ways does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and Water Ways undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law. Water Ways’ results and forward-looking information and calculations may be affected by fluctuations in exchange rates. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

