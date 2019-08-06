Valens Gears Up For Geographic Expansion With New Offices In Toronto

Valens GroWorks Corp. (TSXV:VGW, OTC:VGWCF) (the “Company” or “Valens”) is pleased to announce it has expanded its operational footprint with the opening of offices in Toronto as it gears up for geographic expansion.









Valens GroWorks Corp. (TSXV:VGW, OTC:VGWCF) (the “Company” or “Valens”), a vertically integrated provider of industry leading extraction products and services; including a diverse suite of extraction methodologies, next generation cannabinoid delivery formats and an ISO 17025 accredited analytical lab, is pleased to announce it has expanded its operational footprint with the opening of offices in Toronto as it gears up for geographic expansion.

Opening offices in downtown Toronto is a key next step in Valens’ evolution as it looks to leverage its state of the art operations, technical expertise and advanced product portfolio in new, high value markets, globally. A Toronto office improves the Company’s ability to realize on a number of international opportunities, increases its ability to attract and retain top talent, coordinate global operations, manage international customer relationships and expand access to the institutional investment community.

“Toronto will be a hub for international growth and business development and complement the incredible operational platform we have built in Kelowna. This is an exciting milestone as we continue to advance our business and accelerate our growth into new regions. Having a base in Toronto also increases our access to the institutional investment community,” said Tyler Robson, CEO of Valens.

About Valens GroWorks

Valens GroWorks Corp. (TSXV:VGW) (OTC:VGWCF) is a multi-licensed, vertically-integrated cannabis company focused on being the partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including CO2, ethanol, hydrocarbon, solvent-less and terpene extraction, analytical testing, formulation and white label product development. Valens is the largest third-party extraction Company in Canada with an annual capacity of 425,000 kg of dried cannabis and hemp biomass at our purpose-built facility in Kelowna , British Columbia which is in the process of becoming European Union (EU) Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliant. Additionally, our subsidiary Valens Labs is a Health Canada licensed ISO 17025 accredited cannabis testing lab providing sector-leading analytical services and has partnered with Thermo Fisher Scientific to develop a Centre of Excellence in Plant-Based Science. For more information, please visit http://valensgroworks.com. The Company’s investor deck can be found specifically at http://valensgroworks.com/investors/

