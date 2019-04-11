Trulieve Reports Q4 and 2018 Financial Results

Trulieve Cannabis (CSE:TRUL,OTC Pink:TCNNF) announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights

Revenue grew from US $28.3 million in Q3 2018 to US $35.9 million in Q4 2018

in Q3 2018 to US in Q4 2018 Adjusted EBITDAincreased from $12.6 million in Q3 2018 to US $15.2 million in Q4 2018

Full-Year 2018 Financial Highlights

Revenue of US $102.8 million

Year-over-year revenue growth of 419 [percent]

Adjusted EBITDA of US $45.6 million , or 44.4 [percent]

“In 2018, we focused on building a foundation to scale the business over the long-term and made significant progress on Trulieve’s core mission to create the preferred customer-centric brand in cannabis,” said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. “In the fourth quarter, we demonstrated our growth through brand expansion and scale by increasing our dispensary footprint in Florida by five stores, adding cultivation and state of the art processing facilities, onboarding strategic brand relationships and making significant progress on our plans for growth beyond Florida with acquisitions in Massachusetts and California.”