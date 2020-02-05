Cannabis

Investing News
.

The Alkaline Water Company Launches E-Commerce Platform

- February 5th, 2020

The Alkaline Water Company announced a partnership to develop and launch a website that will offer its CBD-infused topical products for sale.

The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ:WTER,TSXV:WTER) announced its partnership with Youtech & Associates to develop and launch an e-commerce website that will offer the company’s suite of cannabidiol (CBD) infused topical products for sale.

As quoted in the press release

The expected launch date of the E-Commerce website will be February 20, 2020.

According to Grand View Research, Inc., the global CBD skincare market is valued at $234.1 million and expected to expand at a CAGR of 32.9% from 2019 to 2025, thereby reaching a value of $1.7 billion.

“With a trusted brand as strong as Alkaline88®, we have positioned our A88CBD™ brand to be a significant and strong emerging brand in two of the highest growth and in-demand verticals of the CBD space. The E-Commerce platform marks our aggressive launch into topicals as a result of our existing loyal customers’ and retail partners’ interest in our trusted brand. In the coming weeks, I would expect news and a direction with timelines for our highly anticipated and in-demand ingestibles product portfolio,” stated Richard A. Wright, President, and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company.

Click here to read the full press release.

stocks-cannabis-lift-expo

Find out what experts are saying about the future of cannabis edibles

 
Read our new report on the 2019 Lift Cannabis Business Conference
 

Get the latest Cannabis Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cannabis Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cannabis Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

Cannabis Market Update: Q3 2019 in Review
RavenQuest Enters Joint Venture to Produce THC, CBD-infused Tea
Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Aurora Misses its Mark
Alkaline Water Company to Expand CBD Beverage Line with Merger

Tags

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply