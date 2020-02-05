The Alkaline Water Company Launches E-Commerce Platform

The Alkaline Water Company announced a partnership to develop and launch a website that will offer its CBD-infused topical products for sale.









The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ:WTER,TSXV:WTER) announced its partnership with Youtech & Associates to develop and launch an e-commerce website that will offer the company’s suite of cannabidiol (CBD) infused topical products for sale.

As quoted in the press release

The expected launch date of the E-Commerce website will be February 20, 2020. According to Grand View Research, Inc., the global CBD skincare market is valued at $234.1 million and expected to expand at a CAGR of 32.9% from 2019 to 2025, thereby reaching a value of $1.7 billion. “With a trusted brand as strong as Alkaline88®, we have positioned our A88CBD™ brand to be a significant and strong emerging brand in two of the highest growth and in-demand verticals of the CBD space. The E-Commerce platform marks our aggressive launch into topicals as a result of our existing loyal customers’ and retail partners’ interest in our trusted brand. In the coming weeks, I would expect news and a direction with timelines for our highly anticipated and in-demand ingestibles product portfolio,” stated Richard A. Wright, President, and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company.

Click here to read the full press release.