THC Global Offers Update on New Zealand CBD Activities

THC Global Group (ASX:THC) gave its investors an update on its market activity in New Zealand related to its cannabidiol (CBD) product agreement with Endoca.

THC Global is committed to providing New Zealand prescribers access to high quality information and guidance on CBD and has funded and participated in a number of prescriber engagement and education events in New Zealand, driving awareness of the accessibility of CBD products such as the Endoca CBD products supplied by THC Global. THC Global’s import and distribution process makes Endoca products available to all wholesalers in New Zealand, rather than a specialised subset or specific region. Initial sales levels have been positive, supporting THC Global’s focus on doctor education and information provision as a means of responsibly supporting medical professionals and patients in the use of CBD.

