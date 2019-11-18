THC Global Group Receives Permit for Southport Facility

THC Global announced that it has received a manufacturing permit from the Australian Office of Drug Control for its Southport facility.









THC Global Group (ASX:THC) announced that it has been granted a manufacturing permit from the Australian Office of Drug Control for its Southport facility.

As quoted in the press release:

The Manufacture Permit allows the Company to now accept medicinal cannabis plant material from any Australian licensed and permitted cultivator, including from the Company’s own cultivation facilities, and to immediately commence production of Australian medicinal cannabis medicines. With the granting of the Manufacture Permit for the Southport Facility, THC Global now has the largest extraction capacity for medicinal cannabis in Australia, with the capability to support a minimum of 250,000 Australian patients in addition to having excess capacity for the global export market.

Click here to read the full press release.