TGOD Shares Year End Results

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TGOD) (TSX:TGOD,OTCQX:TGODF) issued its financial and operational results for the 2018.

As quoted in the press release:

Q4 Highlights: The Company: Ended the year with a strong balance sheet and liquidity, including $263.5 million of cash and restricted cash, to continue to fund its facilities expansion and international growth.

of cash and restricted cash, to continue to fund its facilities expansion and international growth. Completed the acquisition of HemPoland on October 1st, 2018 for total cash and deferred consideration of approximately $18.6 million .

for total cash and deferred consideration of approximately . Announced its first quarterly revenues through HemPoland resulting in $1.9 million of revenue for the fourth quarter. “2018 has been a pivotal year for the Company. The accomplishments our team has made have been nothing shy of incredible”, said Brian Athaide, Director and CEO of the Company. “The Company has raised substantial capital and grown the team with the addition of deep expertise and exceptionally skilled professionals to both management and our Board,” continued Athaide. “We are very excited for 2019 and we remain focused on delivering on the Company’s operational plans of producing and bringing to market high quality, premium certified organic cannabis.”

