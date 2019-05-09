TGOD Gets Supply Agreement with BC

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TGOD) (TSX:TGOD,OTCQX:TGODF) announced it secured a supply agreement with the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB).

As quoted in the press release:

The BCLDB, under the brand BC Cannabis Stores, is British Columbia’s public retailer of non-medical cannabis.

“With very positive feedback on TGOD products from our British Columbia medical patients, we are excited to offer our premium certified organic products to the recreational market,” commented Brian Athaide, CEO of TGOD. “As our two Canadian production facilities come online in phases, we remain focused on the execution of our business plan; expanding our distribution channels and increasing the volume we are able to supply to the provincial boards.”

The agreement with the BCLDB was negotiated in collaboration with Velvet Management Inc. (“Velvet”). Created by Canada’s largest wine distributor, Philippe Dandurand Wines, Velvet provides fully integrated national sales and distribution capabilities for TGOD’s premium organic cannabis to provincial liquor and cannabis boards.