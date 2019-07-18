Tetra Hemp Energy Drink To Be Sold at 700 Locations

Tetra Natural Heath, a subsidiary of Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX VENTURE:TBP,OTCQB:TBPMF), announced Thursday (July 18) that a leading convenience store chain will carry the Hemp Energy Drink in over 600 additional stores across Canada, bringing the total number of locations to approximately 700 stores in five provinces including BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. As quoted in the … Continued









Tetra Natural Heath, a subsidiary of Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX VENTURE:TBP,OTCQB:TBPMF), announced Thursday (July 18) that a leading convenience store chain will carry the Hemp Energy Drink in over 600 additional stores across Canada, bringing the total number of locations to approximately 700 stores in five provinces including BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

As quoted in the press release:

The beverages will be offered to consumers as of today in several stores with all stores in the five provinces receiving their supply within the next two weeks. The distribution commitment is for the three popular flavours of the Hemp Energy Drink – Classic, Mango and Raspberry. “We are very pleased with this agreement because the demand for our Hemp Energy Drink has been extremely positive since the product launch,” said Tetra Natural Health CEO Richard Giguère. “This new national rollout in five provinces will allow us to better serve our ever-growing consumer base and will add to the new stores that were announced in Quebec earlier this week.”

