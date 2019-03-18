TerrAscend Issues Preliminary Revenue Guidance

TerrAscend revealed to investors its preliminary Q4 and full year revenue in 2018 of C$4.8 million and C$6.6 million, respectively.









TerrAscend (CSE:TER,OTCQX:TRSSF) revealed to investors its preliminary Q4 and full year revenue in 2018 of C$4.8 million and C$6.6 million, respectively.

As quoted in the press release:

TerrAscend today announced preliminary fourth quarter and full year revenue ending December 31st, 2018 of CAD$4.8 million and CAD$6.6 million, respectively. “We are thrilled with what we accomplished in 2018, and we are seeing increasing momentum across our businesses thus far in 2019. Our sales in Canada have been strong since the October launch of the adult-use market, and our Haven St. Premium brand is clearly resonating with provincial distributors and consumers. Meanwhile, in just four months since the initiation of our US strategy, TerrAscend has positioned itself to be one of the industry’s leading multi-state operators. We are excited by our progress towards becoming a leading global cannabinoid company and look forward to providing our full year 2019 outlook at the upcoming investor day on April 25, said Matthew J. Johnson, President of TerrAscend Corp., and TerrAscend USA, Inc.

Click here to read the full press release.