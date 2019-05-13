Supreme Cannabis Gets Approval for Additional Production Capacity

The Supreme Cannabis Company announced its producer subsidiary 7ACRES secured approval for five additional flowering rooms at its Kincardine, Ontario facility, resulting in an additional production space of 50,000 square feet.









The Supreme Cannabis Company (TSX:FIRE,OTCQX:SPRWF) announced its producer subsidiary 7ACRES secured approval for five additional flowering rooms at its Kincardine, Ontario facility, resulting in an additional production space of 50,000 square feet.

As quoted in the press release:

Total flowering room space at 7ACRES increases from 180,000 square feet to 230,000 square feet and 7ACRES’ annual production capacity estimate increases from approximately 26,250 kilograms to 33,580 kilograms. As noted previously, Supreme Cannabis expects to realize further production efficiencies following the licensing of all 25 flowering rooms, whereby 7ACRES’ potential capacity is anticipated to reach approximately 50,000 kilograms. “With five more flowering rooms at 7ACRES now approved by Health Canada, the finish line is in sight,” said John Fowler, President and Founder of Supreme Cannabis. “As 7ACRES continues to work towards full production capacity, we are excited to fulfil demand for our high-end cannabis from enthusiasts coast-to-coast.”

