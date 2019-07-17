Rubicon Organics Receives Environmental Farm Plan Certification at BC Facility

Rubicon Organics (CSE:ROMJ,OTCQX:ROMJF) announced Wednesday (July 17) that it is the first cannabis company in Canada to receive Environmental Farm Plan certification from the British Columbia Ministry of Agriculture. As quoted in the press release: “Every step we take is guided by a companywide commitment to cultivating incredible cannabis while also doing what is best … Continued









Rubicon Organics (CSE:ROMJ,OTCQX:ROMJF) announced Wednesday (July 17) that it is the first cannabis company in Canada to receive Environmental Farm Plan certification from the British Columbia Ministry of Agriculture.

As quoted in the press release:

“Every step we take is guided by a companywide commitment to cultivating incredible cannabis while also doing what is best for the planet – a commitment that we believe will appeal to both consumers and investors alike,” said Jesse McConnell, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Rubicon Organics. “Through the EFP certification process, we have established strong relationships with provincial regulators and are excited to work alongside them to not only adhere to industry best practices but to also help set those standards.” “Combined with our recently announced FVOPA organic certification, Rubicon Organics is now positioned to offer consumers the ultimate combination of super-premium, certified organic and environmentally sustainable cannabis grown in the most ideal climate on the BC coast. It has taken us four years of extensive research and development in perfecting organic cannabis cultivation at scale to get to this point and we are keen to finally bring our superior products to market in the coming months.”

Click here to read the full press release.