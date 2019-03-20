Rubicon Organics Enters Global Cannabis Partnership

Rubicon Organics (CSE:ROMJ,OTCQX:ROMJF) announced it secured a membership to the Global Cannabis Partnership (GCP).

As quoted in the press release:

The Global Cannabis Partnership is a collaboration of leaders in the government-sanctioned adult-use recreational cannabis industry. With representation from government, private-sector and affiliate organizations, the GCP works to create international standards for the safe and responsible production, distribution and consumption of legal recreational cannabis.

“Rubicon Organics is fully committed to supporting our communities, protecting and preserving our natural resources, and ensuring that cannabis plays a positive role in society” said Jesse McConnell, CEO and Co-Founder. “Joining the GCP further strengthens this commitment, enabling us to work with likeminded partners to develop a governance framework which promotes the safe and responsible production, distribution and consumption of legal cannabis.”