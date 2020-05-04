Rojo Resources Ltd. Announces the Conditional Approval of Reverse Take-over Transaction with Salvation Botanicals Ltd.

Rojo Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RJ:H) received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange; pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement, Rojo will change its name to “Numinus Wellness Inc.









Rojo Resources Ltd. (“Rojo” or the “Company”) (TSXV: RJ:H) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) for its proposed reverse take-over transaction (the “Transaction”) pursuant to the definitive arrangement agreement dated October 2, 2019, as amended by the amended and restated arrangement agreement dated March 9, 2020 (the “Arrangement Agreement”), entered into with Salvation Botanicals Ltd. (“Salvation”). The Transaction will result in Rojo’s reactivation

and graduation from the NEX board of the Exchange to a Tier 2 industrial issuer.

Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement, Rojo will change its name to “Numinus Wellness Inc.”, or such other name as may be agreed to by Rojo and Salvation, and consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of 2:1. Upon completion of the Transaction, Salvation will become a subsidiary of Rojo and continue its business as a public company listed on the Exchange.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of standard closing conditions and final Exchange approval. A copy of the Company’s Filing Statement, which contains detailed information in respect of Rojo, Salvation, and the proposed business of the combined company on completion of the Transaction, has been filed and is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

The Transaction cannot close until the required approvals are obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

Trading in the securities of Rojo should be considered highly speculative. The Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

