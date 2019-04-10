PreveCeutical Announces Further Results from its Preliminary Screening of Peptides Derived from Blue Scorpion Venom in a Cell-Based Brain Cancer Model

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE:PREV, OTCQB:PRVCF, FSE:18H)(the “Company” or “PreveCeutical”), is pleased to announce further positive results from the preliminary screening of key peptides from its scorpion venom-derived peptide research and development program (the “Peptide Program”)









PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE:PREV, OTCQB:PRVCF, FSE:18H)(the “Company” or “PreveCeutical”), is pleased to announce further positive results from the preliminary screening of key peptides from its scorpion venom-derived peptide research and development program (the “Peptide Program”), that is expected to enable the Company to generate Nature Identical™ peptide therapeutics intended for therapeutic applications. PreveCeutical’s initial focus is to understand the activities of such peptides in cell-based brain cancer models.

Through preliminary screening in a glioblastoma (aggressive brain cancer) cell-based assay, PreveCeutical’s research team has successfully identified four lead peptides that inhibit the activity of a target protein (the “Target Protein”) implicit in the progression of certain glioblastomas (see news release dated March 11, 2019).

After further screening of the lead peptides in an invasion assay model, PreveCeutical is pleased to announce that the peptides’ abilities to inhibit the activity of the Target Protein and the invasion potential by glioblastoma cell types has been confirmed. This is an important development given that “invasion” is a key driver of the aggressiveness, the poor prognosis and the rapid spread of glioblastoma.

Although this screening process is nearing completion, the Peptide Program is ongoing. This latest encouraging development has helped progress the Company towards assessing the efficacy of the lead peptides in more sophisticated neural oncosphere cell models of glioblastoma. The results from such additional screening will be helpful in determining further applications of research generated from the Peptide Program.

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the soluble gel drug delivery program; Nature Identical™ peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit www.PreveCeutical.com, follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/PreveCeuticals and Facebook: www.facebook.com/PreveCeutical.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

“Dr. Makarand Jawadekar”

President & Chief Science Officer

For further information, please contact:

Deanna Kress

Director of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

+1-778-999-6063

deanna@PreveCeutical.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, the ability of the Company to generate Nature Identical™ peptide therapeutics for therapeutic applications, to develop a more detailed understanding of the activities of the peptides and assess the efficacy of the peptides in more sophisticated neural oncosphere cell models and the Company’s anticipated business plans and its prospect of success in executing its proposed plans. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will”, “pro forma”, “plans”, “expects”, “may”, “should”, “budget”, “schedules”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “potential”, “proposes” or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors including risks and uncertainties relating to the risks associated with the completion of Peptide Program, actual results from clinical trials, dependence on collaborative partners and the prospects for negotiating additional corporate collaborations or licensing arrangements and their timing, the inability of the Company, to, among other things, protect its intellectual property, obtain any required governmental, regulatory or stock exchange approvals, permits, consents or authorizations required, including Canadian Securities Exchange acceptance of any planned future activities, commercialise any therapeutics from the Company’s research programs, pursue business partnerships, complete its research programs as planned, and obtain the financing required to carry out its planned future activities. Other factors such as general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the biotechnology or pharmaceutical industry, may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the statements, beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that those statements, beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consider all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to other periodic reports provided by the Company from time-to-time. These reports and the Company’s filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

Click here to connect with PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE:PREV, OTCQB:PRVCF, FSE:18H) for an Investor Presentation.