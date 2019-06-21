PreveCeutical Announces Appointment of New Directors

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE:PREV), is pleased to announce the appointments of Keith Anderson and Mark Lotz to the board of directors of the Company effective immediately.









PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE:PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the “Company” or “PreveCeutical”), is pleased to announce the appointments of Keith Anderson and Mark Lotz to the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”), effective immediately.

Stephen Van Deventer, PreveCeutical’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Keith and Mark are experienced board members with extensive public sector experience and we are confident PreveCeutical will benefit from their insight, judgment and counsel. Adding two independent directors with Keith and Mark’s respective credentials further strengthens PreveCeutical’s commitment to sound corporate governance practices.”

Mr. Anderson has been in the Canadian capital markets business for over 30 years and was an Investment Advisor with Canaccord Genuity Corp. from 1987 to 2011. Mr. Anderson is currently a senior officer of Syd Financial Inc. and Boomer Financial Inc. He was a former director and officer of several mineral exploration and cannabis companies, including a former director of Global Vanadium Corp., Vangold Mining Corp., Alchemist Mining Incorporated and Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd. and former Chief Executive Officer and President of Alexis Financial Inc.

Mr. Lotz is a Chartered Professional Accountant practicing publicly through his firm Lotz CPA Inc. Mr. Lotz is a businessman and provides management consulting and corporate finance services to public and private companies. He has numerous years of experience with reporting issuers, and currently serves as a director of Ascent Industries Corp., Golden Raven Resources Ltd., Logan Resources Ltd., Teal Valley Health Inc. (formerly Radiant Health Care Inc.), Vodis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Golden Lake Exploration Inc.

Messrs. Anderson and Lotz have also been appointed to the audit committee of the Board and the corporate governance and nominating committee of the Board.

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for type 2 diabetes and obesity; a soluble gel drug delivery program; Nature Identical™ peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit www.PreveCeutical.com, follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/PreveCeuticals and Facebook: www.facebook.com/PreveCeutical.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

“Stephen Van Deventer”

Chairman & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Deanna Kress

Director of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

+1-778-999-6063

deanna@PreveCeutical.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including the Company’s anticipated business plans, and the prospect of its ability and success in executing its proposed plans. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “pro forma”, “plans”, “expects”, “may”, “should”, “budget”, “schedules”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “potential”, “will” or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors including risks and uncertainties relating to the inability of the Company, to, among other things, obtain any required governmental, regulatory or stock exchange approvals, permits, consents or authorizations required, including Canadian Securities Exchange acceptance of any planned future activities, commercialise therapeutic and diagnostic technologies, pursue business partnerships, complete its research programs as planned, and obtain the financing required to carry out its planned future activities. Other factors such as general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the biotechnology or pharmaceutical industry, may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the statements, beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that those statements, beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consider all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to other periodic reports provided by the Company from time-to-time. These reports and the Company’s filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

