Osoyoos Business Updates

Osoyoos Cannabis Inc. (CSE:OSO) (the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on company matters.

On May 3, 2019, the Board of Directors ratified a consulting Agreement with Michael Ash, a director of the Company, for $3,000 compensation per month.

During April, extensions were granted to the contracts with the CEO and the COO, which extensions included an increase in compensation for the COO to $10,000 per month. All contracts contain 60-day termination clauses.

At a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on April 9, 2019, the Company granted an aggregate of 775,000 5-year cashless warrants as executive compensation to the COO, the CEO and a member of the board. 575,000 of the cashless warrants have an exercise price of $0.25 and the balance at $0.45.

On April 25, 2019, the Company converted two convertible debentures held by two arm’s length parties into common shares. The debentures were converted into an aggregate of 3,500,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.15 per share.

