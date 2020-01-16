Organigram Signs Supply Agreement with Shoppers Drug Mart

Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI,TSX:OGI) has secured a supply agreement with Shoppers Drug Mart’s online medical cannabis platform, Medical Cannabis by Shoppers.

As quoted in the press release:

This agreement reflects the companies’ shared commitment to offering Canadian consumers access to high quality medical cannabis products.

“We are extremely proud to partner with Shoppers and believe that our complementary approach to the medical cannabis market will offer the full strength of our combined national networks to Canadian patients,” says Tim Emberg, Senior Vice President of Sales and Commercial Operations. “We are pleased that we will now be able to offer medical cannabis patients across the country even greater access to our growing portfolio of high-quality products.”