Organigram Sends Shipment of CBD Oil Product

- May 29th, 2019

Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI,TSXV:OGI) announced a shipment of 130,000 pure cannabidiol (CBD) oil product units for the Canadian market.

As quoted in the press release:

“Since legalization, Canadian consumers have proven themselves to be not only receptive to, but surprisingly well educated about, the benefits of CBD,” says Greg Engel, CEO, Organigram. “Consumers have embraced the idea of cannabis as it relates to overall wellness. While medical patients have long since discovered the potential benefits of CBD, we didn’t anticipate how that awareness would translate into the recreational market but are pleased to be able to help meet this consumer demand.”

Organigram attributes its ability to respond to growing CBD demand in part to the success of its strategic relationships and ongoing inputs from its provincial partners.

