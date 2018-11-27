Organigram Secures Supply Deal with Saskatchewan

Organigram Holdings announced it will now supply the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority for adult-use cannabis.

Organigram Holdings (TSXV:OGI) announced it will now supply the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) for adult-use cannabis.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are pleased to have been selected as an official supplier of cannabis in Saskatchewan,” says Tim Emberg, Senior Vice President of Sales and Commercial Operations, Organigram. “We look forward to working with retailers and key distributors to help ensure the success of the adult recreational market in the province.”

This agreement continues to build the Company’s position as a true national player in Canada’s new legal adult use recreational cannabis marketplace. Organigram now has supply agreements, listing an official supplier, and/or memorandums of understanding in nine out of ten provinces.

“We are proud to offer Canadians access to our growing portfolio of safe, high-quality recreational products,” says Greg Engel, Organigram’s Chief Executive Officer. “At Organigram, we are committed to positive and productive relationships with our partners across the country, and to the development of innovative products that meet the needs of our customers from coast to coast.”

Product is expected to start shipping to Saskatchewan before the end of 2018.