Naturally Splendid Signs Sales Distribution Agreement with Ecotrend Ecologics

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (“Naturally Splendid”, “NSE” or “the Company”) (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) announces the Company has signed a Sales Distribution Agreement with Vancouver based Ecotrend Ecologics (“Ecotrend”), to market certain Company Brands across Canada.

The first product that Ecotrend will market and distribute for Naturally Splendid, is the Natera Sport(TM) Procurc 30, curcumin-based supplements. Natera Sport(TM) Procurc 30 is clinically tested, peer reviewed and is proven to be amongst the most powerful curcumin based anti-inflammatory and antioxidant products currently available in the market today, as based on research recently published in medical journals.

Ecotrend Ecologics, founded in 1986 by import/export specialist John Harrison, has grown steadily from a one-person operation to its current complement of over 50 dedicated professionals. Today, they are a much respected international distributor representing high quality products and servicing both retail health stores and alternative healthcare practitioners, managing over 2500 retail and over 2500 professional accounts.

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. Craig Goodwin states, “We are most pleased to be working with an established distributor with the integrity of Ecotrend. Their reputation in the field of business is well known throughout Canada as is the passion of founder John Garrison and his commitment to the environment. We look forward to the launch of our Natera Sport(TM) ProCurc with Ecotrend and look forward to growing additional business with them as well.”

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

NSE has established numerous healthy, functional foods under recognized brands such as Natera Sport(TM), Natera Hemp Foods, CHII (TM), Elevate Me(TM) and Woods Wild Bar. The Company has a myriad of new products and line extensions under development that are approaching launch. NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of high demand, healthy omega 3 and 6 oils from hemp. NSE is the current “go-to” manufacturer for healthy, functional food products and ingredients focusing on plant-based ingredients. The Company provides contract manufacturing services for many global healthy food companies, private labelling a wide variety of nutritional food products destined for global healthy food markets.

