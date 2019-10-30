MGC Pharmaceuticals Sets Date for Annual General Meeting

MGC Pharmaceuticals issued a notice for its annual general meeting set to take place on November 29, 2019.









MGC Pharmaceuticals (ASX:MXC) issued a notice for its annual general meeting set to take place on November 29, 2019.

As quoted in the press release:

The resolutions in the Notice of Meeting address the following key items of business: Adoption of Remuneration Report, Re-election of Directors, Approval of 10 percent Placement Capacity

Appointment of New Company Auditor – Ernst & Young

Issue of Related Party Performance Rights to Directors following new service agreements entered into and announced in January 2019, and detailed in the 2019 Annual Report

Ratification of Prior Share and Option Issues, Issue of Options, New ASX & ASIC Compliant Incentive Performance Rights Plan

Click here to read the full press release.