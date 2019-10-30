Australia

MGC Pharmaceuticals Sets Date for Annual General Meeting

October 30th, 2019

MGC Pharmaceuticals issued a notice for its annual general meeting set to take place on November 29, 2019.

As quoted in the press release:

The resolutions in the Notice of Meeting address the following key items of business:

  • Adoption of Remuneration Report, Re-election of Directors, Approval of 10 percent Placement Capacity
  • Appointment of New Company Auditor – Ernst & Young
  • Issue of Related Party Performance Rights to Directors following new service agreements entered into and announced in January 2019, and detailed in the 2019 Annual Report
  • Ratification of Prior Share and Option Issues, Issue of Options, New ASX & ASIC Compliant Incentive Performance Rights Plan

