MGC Pharmaceuticals Sets Date for Annual General Meeting
Bryan Mc Govern - October 30th, 2019
MGC Pharmaceuticals (ASX:MXC) issued a notice for its annual general meeting set to take place on November 29, 2019.
As quoted in the press release:
The resolutions in the Notice of Meeting address the following key items of business:
- Adoption of Remuneration Report, Re-election of Directors, Approval of 10 percent Placement Capacity
- Appointment of New Company Auditor – Ernst & Young
- Issue of Related Party Performance Rights to Directors following new service agreements entered into and announced in January 2019, and detailed in the 2019 Annual Report
- Ratification of Prior Share and Option Issues, Issue of Options, New ASX & ASIC Compliant Incentive Performance Rights Plan