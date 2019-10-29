MGC Pharmaceuticals Reaches 800 Patients in Australia and UK

MGC Pharmaceuticals, a cannabinoid medicines maker, has passed 800 patients with prescriptions of its products in Australia and the UK.









MGC Pharmaceuticals (ASX:MXC), a cannabinoid medicines maker, announced it has passed 800 patients with prescriptions of its products in Australia and the United Kingdom (UK).

As quoted in the press release:

Roby Zomer, Co-founder and Managing Director of MGC Pharma, commented: “This material increase in uptake of prescriptions in such short period of time demonstrates the real patient interest and demand for MGC Pharma’s EUGMP grade phytocannabinoid derived products and cost competitiveness of our medicines in our first 2 markets to be accessed. The increased momentum of new prescribed products in Australia and the UK is yet again a testament to the quality and effectiveness of our phytocannabinoid medicines and growing recognition from, and use by, the medical community and we expect to continue to see this growth in new prescriptions Further Information MGC Pharma is pleased to have passed a further key milestone as an emerging bio-pharma company during October, with prescriptions for its phytocannabinoid derived medicines reaching over 800 across Australia and the UK demonstrating its strengthening position in each market. Based on recent prescribed product figures, the Company is on track to exceed 1,000 prescriptions during November 2019. In addition, a number of other patients are being treated with MGC Pharma products globally via participation in ongoing clinical research. The commercialisation of its portfolio of phytocannabinoid derived medicines is in line with its strategy of becoming a world-leading bio-pharma company through international distribution agreements.

Click here to read the full press release.